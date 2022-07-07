CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - A first of its kind in Maine - a renewable natural gas dairy digester.

It will be located in Clinton, the area known as Maine’s Dairy Capital.

A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at Flood Brothers Farm in Clinton for Maine’s first renewable natural gas dairy digester.

The digester will be used to create clean renewable natural gas from local dairy manure.

“The energy we create here will heat thousands of homes and remove a lot of emissions from the air,” said Angus King, President of Peaks Renewables.

The president of Peaks Renewables says it’s all about taking a bad thing and turning it into good.

“The manure goes in and takes about a month to move through the digester and slowly cook and let off the methane,” said King.

That manure will strictly be coming from cows at the six farms involved in the project, including Flood Brothers. These farms will receive what’s left of the cooked manure.

We give it back to the farm so that they’re able to use it as fertilizer for their fields, and then, we take the gas and put it into the system,” said King.

“It will allow most of our dairy farms to spend more time managing our nutrients as opposed to managing everything else that goes into that nutrient,” said Jenni Tilton -Flood, Flood Brothers Farm.

Tilton-Flood also says it will help and sustain the economy.

“It’s also going to allow us to make sure that we’re using less equipment and also streamlining that efficiency so that our fuel efficiency is higher labor efficiency is high,” said Tilton-Flood.

Political leaders in the state were also in attendance including members of Governor Mills’ team.

“Dairy farm is a corner stone of Maine’s agricultural industry in our rural communities and economy as a whole,” said Dan Burgess, Director of Maine Governor’s Energy Office.

The President of Peaks Renewables, Angus King, says he’s hopeful for the future.

“If you can find something that is being wasted and something that is already useful, and put them together and save some emissions, that’s a great win for the country,” said King.

Construction on the project behind me was underway in May. It is expected to be completed by March of next year.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.