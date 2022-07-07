Challenger Learning Center of Maine holding July bottle drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you have a bunch of bottles and cans at home following your Fourth of July celebrations that you’ve been meaning to redeem?

How about donating them to Challenger Learning Center of Maine’s bottle drive?

They’re partnering with Damon’s Beverage and Redemption in Bangor to help raise funds to fulfill its mission to inspire Maine students in STEM learning.

Come join us for this simple fundraiser!!! Come join us this month for a simple way to help us continue to educate Maine youth and adults on STEM subjects — we so appreciate your support. Just brings your returnables to Damon's Beverage and Redemption Bangor and count them and just turn in your slip to make a donation to the Challenger Center— thank you in advance for your support. Posted by Challenger Learning Center of Maine on Saturday, July 2, 2022

All you have to do is take your bottles and cans to Damon’s Redemption Center.

You will use their new self-service machines and get a print-out ticket.

You then take your ticket into the main store counter, and ask for the value to be donated to the Challenger Learning Center of Maine.

Next week, the center will be getting their hands dirty as part of their ‘Bottle Bonanza Day.’

“Starting Monday, July 11th, people can just drop their bags off instead of running the bags themselves, they can drop them off, so that’s Monday through Thursday,” said Executive Director, Kirsten Hibbard. “On Thursday, the Challenger team will be here. We’re going to take over a machine and we will run your bottles for you. It’s kind of a big push day, our July 14th day, where you can just drop your bags instead of running them yourself.”

The bottle drive runs until the end of the month.

Want to make a large bottle & can donation? You can reach out to Kirsten Hibbard, khibbard@astronaut.org or call 990-2900 ext.4.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.