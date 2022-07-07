Advertisement

Brittany and Kimberly Irish settle their lawsuit against State Police

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two women who accused State Police of failing to respond to warnings and protect them from what turned into a deadly rampage in 2015 have reached a settlement with the state.

Brittany Irish and her mother, Kimberly Irish, filed their complaint in 2017.

In 2015, Anthony Lord shot and killed Kyle Hewitt, Brittany Irish’s boyfriend, during a crime spree in northern Maine that left two people dead and four injured.

Brittany Irish had called police numerous times before the shooting saying Lord had kidnapped and raped her, and she wanted him arrested.

She said State Police failed to help her.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office told the Portland Press Herald the $500,000 settlement was sent in June.

The newspaper reports half of it went to Brittany Irish, $100,000 went to her mother, and $150,000 went to the estate of Hewitt – the father of Brittany Irish’s two young children.

As part of the settlement, Irish agreed to not make statements that criticize the state.

Lord pleaded guilty and is serving two life sentences for the crimes.

