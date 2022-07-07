Advertisement

Bowdoin College includes all students in ‘need-blind’ financial aid

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Bowdoin College announced Thursday an expansion in its financial aid policy for the 2022-23 application cycle.

Its need-blind admissions policy now includes international students, which currently make up seven percent of Bowdoin’s enrollment.

All applicants, regardless of their citizenship, will be considered for admission regardless of their financial circumstances.

If admitted, Bowdoin will meet each student’s calculated need without including loans.

This policy has been in place since 2008, but the move today includes prospective international students, making Bowdoin one of just seven institutions in the nation to have such a policy.

Bowdoin joins the ranks of Harvard University, Princeton University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, Dartmouth College, and Amherst College.

Claudia Marroquin, senior vice president and dean of admissions and student aid said, “This latest policy makes Bowdoin’s message clear — we welcome the world’s most talented students, regardless of background, and we are doing all we can to support students from admission to graduation.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Maine State Police
Brittany and Kimberly Irish settle their lawsuit against State Police
Former Dover-Foxcroft police chief pleads guilty to domestic violence assault
Former Dover-Foxcroft police chief pleads guilty to domestic violence assault
It was a day to remember for students from around the world taking part in a STEM program at...
STEM Students from Maine Central Institute learn about Aviation
The Downtown Ellsworth map is a collaboration with businesses, through Heart of Ellsworth's...
Heart of Ellsworth a Main Street America Affiliate