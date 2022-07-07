Bowdoin College includes all students in ‘need-blind’ financial aid

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Bowdoin College announced Thursday an expansion in its financial aid policy for the 2022-23 application cycle.

Its need-blind admissions policy now includes international students, which currently make up seven percent of Bowdoin’s enrollment.

All applicants, regardless of their citizenship, will be considered for admission regardless of their financial circumstances.

If admitted, Bowdoin will meet each student’s calculated need without including loans.

This policy has been in place since 2008, but the move today includes prospective international students, making Bowdoin one of just seven institutions in the nation to have such a policy.

Bowdoin joins the ranks of Harvard University, Princeton University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, Dartmouth College, and Amherst College.

Claudia Marroquin, senior vice president and dean of admissions and student aid said, “This latest policy makes Bowdoin’s message clear — we welcome the world’s most talented students, regardless of background, and we are doing all we can to support students from admission to graduation.”

