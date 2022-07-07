Becoming More Humid Friday With Afternoon Threat Of Storms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has now moved to our southeast. Fair weather cumulus clouds have developed and will stick around until sunset. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of a cold front that will move through Friday afternoon. There will also be the potential for an isolated shower along the coast into early Friday morning. Lows will stay mostly in the 50s & 60s.

The cold front will cross the region on Friday. Ahead of the front, clouds and the humidity will be increasing. Dew points will reach into the upper 50s and low 60s which will help to fuel the potential for afternoon storms.

The humidity returns for Friday and then drops through the weekend. More humidity arrives by Tuesday & Wednesday of next week. (WABI)

Showers & storms will begin to develop over northern Maine around the lunch hour and will move southeast towards the coast through the early evening. There is an isolated risk of strong to severe storms on Friday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk for areas mostly north & east of Waterville.

Marginal threat for severe weather Friday afternoon. Small hail & damaging winds will be the main concerns. Timing from 12 PM through 6 PM. (WABI)

Window for severe threat will be from 12 PM through 6 PM and main hazards will include hail & strong wind gusts. Some locations could see a quick 0.5″ of rain or more if caught underneath one of the thunderstorms. The afternoon will not be a washout but do be prepared for the threat of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Threat of storms along a cold front Friday afternoon. Storms begin in the north around Noon and will end along the coast after 6 PM. (WABI)

High pressure will build in behind the cold front Friday evening. This will clear the cloud cover out and will also help to lower the humidity into the weekend. The high will be in control through the weekend bringing lots of sunshine and seasonable conditions for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will have a slight breeze during the morning and will also be the cooler of the two weekend days as highs will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. By Sunday, temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs mostly in the 70s and low 80s.

Perfect July weekend. Lots of sunshine, low humidity & seasonable highs. (WABI)

The nice stretch of weather continues into Monday. It also looks like there will be some additional cloud cover on Monday with highs in the 70s & 80s. The high will begin to move to our east Monday evening, this will allow for warmer air to stream into the region. More locations will see highs reaching into the low 80s through the middle part of next week. The humidity will also be climbing for Tuesday & Wednesday. Showers & storms will return to the forecast by Tuesday night into Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Great Lakes.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s & low 60s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance for afternoon showers & storms. Isolated severe risk. Humidity will increase with highs in the 70s and low 80s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with comfortable humidity. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with clouds increasing into the evening. The chance for showers increases overnight. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be increasing.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and humid. Chance for scattered showers & storms. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.