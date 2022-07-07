Bangor International Airport getting $14.2 million for expansion, renovations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor International Airport is getting a big gift.

The airport is receiving $14.2 million that will go towards the construction of a connector between the two terminal buildings.

It will also go towards the expansion of the passenger security screening checkpoint.

The federal funding is from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

We spoke to airport officials about what this money means for them.

”We’ve all seen since COVID Maine has become more of a destination, which we were a little bit surprised at how quickly our numbers picked up, but we’re seeing more and more coming in during the summer but also going out in the winter months. Numbers have picked up rapidly, much quicker than we expected so this will provide passengers with that level of experience that they’ve always loved here so that we can continue that with the increasing numbers in people that we’re seeing,” said Aimee Thibodeau, marketing business development manager with the airport.

The grant is spread out over several years so the project will be a work in progress/

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.