Advertisement

Bangor International Airport getting $14.2 million for expansion, renovations

The federal funding is from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor International Airport is getting a big gift.

The airport is receiving $14.2 million that will go towards the construction of a connector between the two terminal buildings.

It will also go towards the expansion of the passenger security screening checkpoint.

The federal funding is from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

We spoke to airport officials about what this money means for them.

”We’ve all seen since COVID Maine has become more of a destination, which we were a little bit surprised at how quickly our numbers picked up, but we’re seeing more and more coming in during the summer but also going out in the winter months. Numbers have picked up rapidly, much quicker than we expected so this will provide passengers with that level of experience that they’ve always loved here so that we can continue that with the increasing numbers in people that we’re seeing,” said Aimee Thibodeau, marketing business development manager with the airport.

The grant is spread out over several years so the project will be a work in progress/

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Kids in East Millinocket give the bounce house a test run before SummerFest begins on Friday
Thanks to community push, SummerFest returns to East Millinocket
Storms By Friday Afternoon
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management