Alfond Municipal Pool set to host Fun in the Sun swim meet

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s Alfond Municipal Pool is gearing up to host the 3rd annual Fun in the Sun Meet on Saturday at 7:50 a.m.

Nine teams will compete in full outdoor short course meter event (WABI)

The USA Swimming Meet is giving nine teams a chance to compete in the offseason, something that Mid-Maine Dolphins Head Coach Kyle Bauer said is important to have.

Bauer explained how the competition, which will feature every kind of swimming race at the outdoor short course meter pool, can help young swimmers continue their training.

“It creates revenue and opportunities for kids to race. I want my kids to have a goal and a meet to look forward to. That’s really it,” said Bauer, Mid-Maine Dolphins Head Coach.

The teams include swimmers from Ellsworth, Auburn-Lewiston, Bangor, and Cape Elizabeth, among others.

There’s also some USA Swimming-registered athletes from Arizona in the event who just happen to be in Maine on vacation.

