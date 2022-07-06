Advertisement

State Police arrest woman in connection with February murder in Pembroke

Maine State Police
Maine State Police(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Maine (WABI) - State Police arrested a woman Wednesday in connection with a February homicide in Pembroke.

42-year-old Rebecca Moores of Robbinston was arrested on an outstanding warrant for murder.

State Police say the arrest occurred during a traffic stop on Hardy Point Road in Pembroke around 3 p.m.

Officials say this arrest follows a months-long investigation into the death of 53-year-old Paula Johnson, who was found dead in her Pembroke home in February.

Moores was taken to the Washington County Jail.

