State Police arrest woman in connection with February murder in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Maine (WABI) - State Police arrested a woman Wednesday in connection with a February homicide in Pembroke.

42-year-old Rebecca Moores of Robbinston was arrested on an outstanding warrant for murder.

State Police say the arrest occurred during a traffic stop on Hardy Point Road in Pembroke around 3 p.m.

Officials say this arrest follows a months-long investigation into the death of 53-year-old Paula Johnson, who was found dead in her Pembroke home in February.

Moores was taken to the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.