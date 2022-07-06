Searsport fire chief resigns following charges stemming from alleged embezzlement

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Searsport’s fire chief has resigned after being charged in connection with an embezzlement investigation.

According to Village Soup, 51-year-old Andrew Webster submitted a formal resignation letter Wednesday.

The resignation comes after Webster was summonsed for allegedly receiving stolen funds taken from an organization that supports the fire department.

According to the paper, Webster was charged with receiving stolen property after his domestic partner, Gina Philbrick, was charged with stealing over 11-thousand dollars from the Barney Hose Association.

Philbrick was the group’s treasurer.

The nonprofit raises funds through donations and events that are used to support scholarships, buy Christmas presents for children in need and other worthy causes.

The two assistant fire chiefs will run the department until Select Board members decide how they want to fill the vacant position.

