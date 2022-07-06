Advertisement

Rain ending this morning

WABI First Alert Weather
WABI First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that crossed the state last night continues to slide out of the region this morning. Rain will taper off across northern and eastern Maine by midmorning. Skies will then become mostly sunny as high pressure pushes in. However, a few convective showers are possible throughout the day. In addition, north winds will gust up to 30 mph at times.

High pressure will settle over the region tonight. Skies will be clear, and temperatures will have the opportunity to drop into the mid 40s to low 50s. The area of high pressure will move east on Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day.

Our next weathermaker will come later this week. A cold front will slide through the state on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day for inland areas and in the evening in eastern Maine and along the coast.

The weekend is looking nice! High pressure will follow the cold front and settle over our area through Monday. Lots of sunshine is expected with slightly below normal highs.

TODAY: Morning showers then mostly sunny. A few isolated showers are possible throughout the day. Highs 68-78°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 44-52°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 72-79°. Southwest wind 5-15+.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s. South/ southeast wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs 68-77°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 73-79°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

