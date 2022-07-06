Penquis offering virtual homebuyer education courses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you are considering buying a house Penquis has some resources that could help.

They’re offering virtual home buyer education classes to give you the knowledge and understanding you might need to start the process.

Homebuyer instructor James Macomber says now is a good time to build or repair your credit if you’re worried about it.

He says the courses are a great way to learn the ins and outs of the process, the people you’ll work with, how a mortgage works and if you are eligible for any grant programs.

”I think it’s going to expose you to some details that you might not know about. We all have skills that we bring to the table, but we can always enhance those skills. Our goal is to make you a better homebuyer and know about all the programs that are available to you,” Macomber said.

The next class starts Monday July 11th and continues Tuesday and Wednesday from six to nine every night.

Courses are $35.

For more information on more dates throughout the summer and to sign up you can head to mainestreamfinance.org and click on the homebuyer classes link.

