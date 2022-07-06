Advertisement

Old Town drug seizure leads to four arrests

Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Old Town Monday.
Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Old Town Monday.(Penobscot County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Old Town Monday.

21-year-old Mariah Crowley of Old Town is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and violation of conditions of release.

27-year-old James Burns of Norway is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and three counts of violation of conditions of release.

Police say they stopped a pick-up on Main Street in Old Town Monday afternoon for a traffic violation.

They say two of the people inside had conditions that required them to submit to a search for drugs.

Police say they seized crack cocaine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and $1,012 in suspected drug proceeds.

Two others are also facing charges.

31-year-old James Gordon of Anson is charged with drug possession.

25-year-old Tanisha Beaulier of Anson is charged with violation of conditions of release.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

A chef new to the Bangor area is asking for the public's help in locating her barbecue smoker....
$12K smoker stolen from Bangor business
Searsport Fire Chief charged in connection with alleged embezzlement
Searsport fire chief resigns following summons for allegedly receiving stolen funds
Cooler Conditions Overnight
Penquis offering virtual homebuyer education courses