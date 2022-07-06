Old Town drug seizure leads to four arrests

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Old Town Monday.

21-year-old Mariah Crowley of Old Town is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and violation of conditions of release.

27-year-old James Burns of Norway is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and three counts of violation of conditions of release.

Police say they stopped a pick-up on Main Street in Old Town Monday afternoon for a traffic violation.

They say two of the people inside had conditions that required them to submit to a search for drugs.

Police say they seized crack cocaine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and $1,012 in suspected drug proceeds.

Two others are also facing charges.

31-year-old James Gordon of Anson is charged with drug possession.

25-year-old Tanisha Beaulier of Anson is charged with violation of conditions of release.

