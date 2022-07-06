Advertisement

Mattawamkeag house destroyed by fire; fireworks ruled as cause

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine (WABI) - The fire marshal’s office says fireworks are to blame for a fire in Mattawamkeag Sunday night that destroyed a home and attached garage.

They say the residents were shooting fireworks off the garage roof which started the fire that spread to the home.

According to a post on the Mattawamkeag Fire and Rescue Facebook page, when crews arrived at the Medway Road residence, the garage was already on the ground and the fire had spread to the other side of the house.

Fire officials say no one was hurt.

A Lincoln ambulance crew did treat a pet cat that had suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns to its paws.

Crews were called back Monday morning for a flare-up that was put out quickly.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

