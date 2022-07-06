Maine Veterans Project hosting cornhole event at Cole Land Transportation Museum

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Veterans Project is inviting veterans and their families to come play some cornhole this weekend.

They will be at the Cole Land Transportation Museum from 12 pm to 3 pm on Saturday with light refreshments.

There will also be opportunities for veterans to learn more about volunteering at the museum.

Team member Liam Kenny says this is the first year they’ve done this event and they hope it’s a chance for people to get outside and have some fun.

“We like to just bring our community together and get the veterans out, talking to each other. Sometimes, we have the bad habit of getting in our own head and just staying inside and there’s beautiful Maine weather right now so why not get out and have some community,” Kenny said.

They are in need of a few more cornhole boards and bags for Saturday’s event.

If you can offer yours up for the day you can send an email to liam@maineveteransproject.org.

