Maine teens release rap album with message of mental health awareness

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Your life has value. That’s the message two local teens are sending out to the world with their new rap music.

It will be showcased during an album listening party Tuesday, July 12th, in Dover-Foxcroft.

Eli Morgan and Mat “Lil Allin” Merrit will be sharing their albums, “The Vault” and “Care Package.”

Mat started his rap-oriented album two years ago during his sophomore year of high school.

It’s produced by Eli and has themes of mental health, addiction, and loss.

The two are raising awareness about suicide alongside the Maine Highlands Council for the Arts with the listening party.

It’s in memory of their friend, Gabe, who lost his life to suicide last summer.

“Suicide is real. It’s a problem. and I want to help bring awareness to that,” said Merrit. “It just really helps build this idea that you’re really not alone.”

“Some older folks might think we’re just talking about money and cars, but that’s not at all what this music is. This is about mental health and real things,” explained Morgan.

“It’s positive. It’s got hope. It’s really something that the Commons is very excited about and the Concerts for the Arts is really feeling honored to be a part,” said Allison Aldrich Smith, Arts Coordinator for the Maine Highlands Council for the Arts.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at Central Hall Commons in Dover-Foxcroft.

There will be resources available for those that might need to talk.

Tickets are $5 and are available online.

Proceeds will benefit AFSP.ORG and the JD Foundation.

The Maine mental health crisis hotline is 1-888-568-1112.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.