Maine diver Riley Clark reacts to national award ceremony

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Riley Clark received his Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award in a Las Vegas lunch ceremony.

The N4A Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award honors student-athletes who have overcome great personal, academic, and/or emotional odds to achieve academic success while participating in intercollegiate athletics (WABI)

Before that, he got to know the other winners over breakfast.

“You just got to meet them. You got to hear their stories from them and connect with them on a personal level before the huge, big event,” said Clark.

Clark couldn’t believe the stage he was on for his acceptance speech.

“It was insane. It was in this huge ballroom. I didn’t think it was going to be that big. I knew it was big, but not that big,” said Clark.

He wanted to leave attendees with an important message.

“Being on that stage and getting to tell my story was the biggest highlight of the trip. I just reiterated ‘don’t take anything for granted because a moment can come for anyone where your life is just taken away from you,’” said Clark.

Clark reflected on the latest step of his life’s journey.

“It’s like full circle. First, I got the worst news of my life. Because I received that worst news and worst part of my life, it led to the best part of my life,” said Clark.

He’s back with the Black Bears for two more years to shows what’s possible through overcoming adversity.

Clark was joined by fellow award winners Austin Blake, Mary Griffin, Taylor Robertson, and Jack Winkler. They connected with their Instagram handles to stay in touch.

Clark said he rewrote his acceptance speech five times. He came up to the stage with his walk-up song, All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey.

Outside of the award festivities, he enjoyed walking through casinos and the fine dining at Rivea at Mandalay Bay’s Delano Hotel.

