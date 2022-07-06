Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations down Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly on Wednesday.

The Maine CDC says 128 people are in the hospital with the virus, down two from on Tuesday.

Twenty-three people are in critical care, down one.

Three people are on ventilators.

Twelve new COVID-related deaths have been reported by the Maine CDC.

There are also 467 new cases of the virus.

