Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations down Wednesday
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly on Wednesday.
The Maine CDC says 128 people are in the hospital with the virus, down two from on Tuesday.
Twenty-three people are in critical care, down one.
Three people are on ventilators.
Twelve new COVID-related deaths have been reported by the Maine CDC.
There are also 467 new cases of the virus.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.