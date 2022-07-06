Advertisement

Dakin Pool to open starting July 12th

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Dakin Pool will reopen next week after a two-week closure.

Low lifeguard staffing had temporarily closed the Dakin Pool.

Bangor Parks and Recreation announced it will add lifeguards from Brewer to the Bangor staff.

The pool will be open for evening swim from 6-7:30 Monday through Thursday.

There will be a 50-cent admission fee for children under 16 and $1.00 entry for those 17 and up.

This comes after the City faced public opposition to the closing of Dakin Pool.

Citizens claimed the closure created a fairness issue for kids who lived too far from Bangor’s other pool, the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center, and for taxpayers, who support two pools.

The City adds swim times at both facilities are contingent on staff availability.

