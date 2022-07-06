Advertisement

Counselor shortage means Ellsworth-area kids are missing out on summer camp

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A shortage of counselors has forced dozens of kids in the Ellsworth area to miss out on Camp Discovery this summer.

It’s a yearly, five-day per week summer camp held by the Downeast Family YMCA in Ellsworth.

“It broke our heart, you know from the board level to the staff to our counselors,” said Peter Farragher, Downeast Family YMCA CEO.

Canceling Camp Discovery for kids grades five and above wasn’t a decision the Downeast Family YMCA wanted to make, but one it was forced to make.

“The state ratios are very clear. If you’re in grades one and two, it’s a one-to-five ratio. If you’re in grades three to four it’s one-to-six, and grades above that is one-to-eight. So when you’re looking at counselors to kids, we looked at it and we had a serious challenge,” Farragher said.

The YMCA says it marketed counselor job openings through every avenue imaginable, including social media, job-search websites, and every college throughout the eastern and central part of the state, including the University of Maine

”We were pretty amazed that the amount of applications that came in was very, very light, and then some of them that came in and declined the job. They had other opportunities. The need is there, and it breaks our heart as an organization that we can’t fulfill that commitment,” Farragher said.

For the Downeast Family YMCA, not having kids grades five and above at Camp Discovery is a first.

“We’ve never done this before. I mean, we’ve always been able to accommodate. We’ve always had enough staff to make our ratios. Right now we looked at it and we said we couldn’t do it,” Farragher said.

The camp cancellation affects 35 families in the Ellsworth area, who are now faced with making other arrangements for summer child care as the Downeast Family YMCA looks toward bringing camp back next summer.

“The parents have been very kind and gracious, you know, to the staff, to me, to an organization. Frustrated, yes. But we’ll be back next year with a good plan,” Farragher said.

The Downeast Family YMCA is also looking for bus drivers for Camp Discovery as well.

For more information, visit DEFYMCA.org.

