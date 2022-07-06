Cooper Flagg, Team USA move onto FIBA U17 Quarterfinals

MALAGA, Spain (WABI) - Team USA would not be denied in the FIBA U17 World Cup Round of 16.

Flagg finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a team-best +36 in 103-48 win over Egypt (WABI/FIBA)

The team’s effort against Egypt in a 103-48 win reflected the Americans’ undefeated pool play performances.

Newport native Cooper Flagg finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a team-best +36 in the victory.

Team USA advances to face Serbia in Friday’s quarterfinals.

