Cooper Flagg, Team USA move onto FIBA U17 Quarterfinals
Flagg finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a team-best +36 in 103-48 win over Egypt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MALAGA, Spain (WABI) - Team USA would not be denied in the FIBA U17 World Cup Round of 16.
The team’s effort against Egypt in a 103-48 win reflected the Americans’ undefeated pool play performances.
Newport native Cooper Flagg finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a team-best +36 in the victory.
Team USA advances to face Serbia in Friday’s quarterfinals.
