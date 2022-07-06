Advertisement

Cooper Flagg, Team USA move onto FIBA U17 Quarterfinals

Flagg finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a team-best +36 in 103-48 win over Egypt
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALAGA, Spain (WABI) - Team USA would not be denied in the FIBA U17 World Cup Round of 16.

Flagg finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a team-best +36 in...
Flagg finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a team-best +36 in 103-48 win over Egypt(WABI/FIBA)

The team’s effort against Egypt in a 103-48 win reflected the Americans’ undefeated pool play performances.

Newport native Cooper Flagg finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a team-best +36 in the victory.

Team USA advances to face Serbia in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Hawks take home 8-10 year-old title
Hermon celebrates District 3 Softball Championship
Team USA wins, 112-64, to secure 3-0 pool play record
Cooper Flagg, Team USA close out FIBA U17 World Cup Pool Play with Mali
Cooper Flagg, Team USA close out FIBA U17 World Cup Pool Play with Mali
Cooper Flagg, Team USA close out FIBA U17 World Cup Pool Play with Mali
Bangor's Derek Damon named head coach, general manager of ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders
Bangor's Derek Damon named head coach, general manager of ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders