Clear Skies & Cool Temperatures Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure that brought us rain and cloud cover last night and early this morning has now moved off into New Brunswick. Skies will continue to clear this evening all as an area of high pressure continues to move in. The interaction between the high and low pressure has resulted in breezy northerly winds which at times have gusted up to 30 mph. The pressure gradient will weaken closer to sunset and winds should taper off overnight. Temperatures will be on the cooler side as lows are expected to fall into the mid 40s to low 50s. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible overnight.

High pressure will center itself on the region on Thursday. This will result in mostly sunny to sunny skies with light winds. Seasonable highs are expected as most locations will reach the 70s and low 80s. By Thursday night, the high will begin to move to our southeast and a cold front will approach from the west.

High pressure will bring lots of sunshine and seasonable highs to the region on Thursday. (WABI)

This cold front will bring us our next potential for showers & storms on Friday. Over the past few days, we were watching a low-pressure system that was going to move across southern New England and would help to bring a better chance for showers. At this time, the low is tracking MUCH farther south meaning Friday will have a drier solution. I am only expecting scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday, nothing that I would cancel any plans over. Highs on Friday have been bumped up a few degrees and will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Dew points will also increase.

Cold front on Friday with bring scattered showers & isolated storms to the region. (WABI)

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region for the weekend and into early next week. This will bring sunny to mostly sunny skies and temperatures that should reach the 70s and low 80s. An area of low pressure will begin to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday and will bring the threat of showers to the region.

High pressure moves in for the weekend bringing lots of sunshine, seasonable highs, and low humidity. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Skies continue to clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with winds tapering off out of the NW at 5-15 mph. Patchy fog expected to develop.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Not as washout. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with clouds increasing into the evening. The chance for showers increases overnight. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

