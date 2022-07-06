DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Preparations are underway for a children’s resale store to open in Dover-Foxcroft.

Located at 122 East Main Street in the old Bank building the Children’s closet hopes to open later this July.

They say they’ll offer a wide range of things that parents may need to take care of their child.

Store owner Shania says she saw a need for such a store from her own experience as a mother.

“I want to be able to price things where everybody can find something in the store that they can afford for their children I don’t want anybody to feel like they can’t have something for their kids,” said Shania Wooding, Owner.

The closet is doing pickup donations until they open.

