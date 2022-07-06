Advertisement

Children’s resale store to open in Dover-Foxcroft

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Preparations are underway for a children’s resale store to open in Dover-Foxcroft.

Located at 122 East Main Street in the old Bank building the Children’s closet hopes to open later this July.

They say they’ll offer a wide range of things that parents may need to take care of their child.

Store owner Shania says she saw a need for such a store from her own experience as a mother.

“I want to be able to price things where everybody can find something in the store that they can afford for their children I don’t want anybody to feel like they can’t have something for their kids,” said Shania Wooding, Owner.

The closet is doing pickup donations until they open.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Maine State Police
State Police arrest woman in connection with February murder in Pembroke
Jared Jandreau, 38, of China, Maine
Central Maine man who committed sex crimes against minor seeks new trial
Children play at a Maine daycare facility
Gov. Mills announces $10 million grant program for child care
A chef new to the Bangor area is asking for the public's help in locating her barbecue smoker....
$12K smoker stolen from Bangor business