Central Maine man who committed sex crimes against minor seeks new trial

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man from Central Maine who’s spending a decade behind bars for sex crimes against a minor is asking the state’s highest court for a new trial.

Jared Jandreau, 38, of China was found guilty last year of 23 charges. They ranged from sexual exploitation of a minor under 12, solicitation to commit a gross sexual assault, and unlawful sexual contact.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

A lawyer for Jandreau argued his appeal before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court Wednesday morning. He says a search warrant that investigators used to find both text messages and photos on Jandreau’s phone was too broad.

He also called into question data from Jandreau’s phone that software could not interpret. The state said the missing data were emojis, and would not have changed the context of the text messages they accompanied.

The justices will release their decision at a later date.

