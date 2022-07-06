Advertisement

Authorities investigating Pembroke juvenile death

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Maine (WABI) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and State Police are investigating after a death in Pembroke last week.

Police say on June 28, they were called to a home where a juvenile was reported dead.

Details as to what happened are still limited, but the Sheriff’s Office says they hope to release more information soon.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 255-4422.

