Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Florida

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, from Jupiter Florida. She may be...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, from Jupiter Florida. She may be in the company of Oliver Ramos.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials in Florida issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl missing since Saturday.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Fourth Street in Jupiter, Florida. She was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 162 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips and black high-top Adidas shoes.

The child may be in company of Oliver Ramos, a 5-foot-7 male with brown hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks and black and gold sandals.

They may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows, no further description given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445 or call 911.

