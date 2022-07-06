$12K smoker stolen from Bangor business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A chef new to the Bangor area is asking for the public’s help in locating her barbecue smoker.

Bethany Gregory says she’s still in shock after learning Tuesday her custom-made BBQ smoker was stolen from her property, the Maine Market on Broadway in Bangor, formally known as The Six Miles Falls Store/Meat Market.

“This really takes me for a loop coming from that high of being like, this is a really welcoming place to then, a week later, having somebody steal from me is kind of mind blowing,” she said.

Gregory bought the old Six Miles Falls store earlier this year and plans to open The Maine Market and The Scotch Bonnet - a food truck where she hopes to serve up all her favorites.

“It’s a custom-made smoker that if I bought brand new would be $12,000-15,000,” said Gregory. “I was able to get it for a really good price, someplace close to me. So, I went and got it immediately.”

Gregory is in the process of renovating the old store.

She’s had a few setbacks with opening due to zoning issues, but those have since been resolved. She doesn’t have cameras on the property yet since the electricity has been disconnected.

She’s relying on the help of Bangor Police and the public.

“I was so hopeful that I was going to be able to open with it next week, and now, it’s not here,” she said.

Bethany has been told the smoker is only worth about $15 in scrap metal. She is not looking to prosecute. She just wants whoever took it to come forward.

“I’d be more inclined to ask what was going on in their life that might necessitate them stealing something like that because it doesn’t have a value beyond it being a smoker,” Gregory explained.

Family, friends, and community members have come forward offering to help her recover from this surprise.

She’s opened a Mainevest page as well as Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp accounts.

“I’m going to replace it with a grill that I can get from Lowe’s or Home Depot that will be adequate to open,” she said. “They’re not going to stop me, but I would really just like that one back.”

