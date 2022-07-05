West Quoddy Head Lighthouse celebrates 600,000th visitor

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A family from Louisville, Kentucky got quite the surprise when they visited West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec last month.

On June 29th, Janet Peden became the 600,000th guest to sign the log at the visitor center.

Cheers, horns, and silly string rained down on the Peden family to mark the occasion. The West Quoddy Head Light Keepers Association then presented them with a certificate, a bag of gifts, and a photo of the lighthouse.

The lighthouse visitor center has been open for twenty years, welcoming folks like the Pedens.

They said they were trying to visit the four corners of the United States and were really excited to reach Lubec.

Turns out, the feeling was mutual.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.