Veteran brothers from Belfast immortalized with flagpole raised in their honor

Glenn & Basil Hills
Glenn & Basil Hills(Joy Asuncion)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - On Tuesday, the Harbor Hill Center immortalized two of their late residents with a flagpole that overlooks the harbor.

It’s in honor of two brothers from Belfast, Glenn and Basil Hills, who fought in the Second World War.

“Can you imagine coming out here every day and seeing this beautiful flag flying over the bay here in Belfast? That’s going to be an incredible legacy to them, and they’re so well deserved,” said family friend Joy Asuncion.

Koren War veteran Carl Hills was on hand to raise the American flag in the honor of his brothers.

He was accompanied by a 21-gun salute and a rendition of Taps.

Basil and Glenn both lived to be over one hundred years of age. The brothers made lasting impressions on those around them.

“If you’re having a bad day, just talk to one of them and that would just lift your spirits up so high,” Asuncion added.

The flagpole was made possible by contributions from the Garry Owen Motorcycle Club, Belfast VFW, and others.

