Skowhegan to plead guilty to fraud charge

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man facing federal charges for alleged paycheck protection program fraud will plead guilty tomorrow to some of the charges against him.

That according to the Bangor Daily News.

44-year-old Nathan Reardon is accused of obtaining a nearly $60,000 loan early in the pandemic intended to business and payroll expenses.

Instead, authorities say he used much of it for personal expenses.

Reardon had previously pleaded not guilty.

The newspaper reports as part of a plea deal, all other charges would be dismissed after his sentencing later this year on the bank fraud charges.

Reardon is also expected to be ordered to pay $90,000 in restitution.

His bail was revoked earlier this year, and he remains at the Hancock County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.