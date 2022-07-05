Advertisement

Skowhegan man pleads guilty to bank fraud charges

Nathan Reardon had previously pleaded not guilty.
Nathan Reardon
Nathan Reardon(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man who had been facing federal charges for alleged paycheck protection program fraud pleaded guilty on Tuesday to some of the charges against him.

Nathan Reardon, 44, is accused of obtaining a nearly $60,000 loan early in the pandemic intended for business and payroll expenses.

Instead, authorities say he used much of it for personal expenses.

Reardon had previously pleaded not guilty.

Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to five counts of bank fraud.

As part of his plea deal, all other charges will be dismissed after his sentencing.

”We think this is a fair and just result that followed a significant thorough federal criminal investigation, and we look forward to Mr. Reardon being sentenced to an appropriate sentence,” said Andrew Lizotte, assistant U.S. attorney, Maine.

“Mr. Reardon was ready to accept responsibility for the mistakes he made and for the loan applications and hoping to put this behind him and get back to his family as soon as possible,” said Reardon’s attorney Hunter Tzovarras.

As part of the plea, Reardon also agreed to waive his right to appeal his sentence unless it it more than a year and a day.

The judge will issue a sentencing decision at a later date which will most likely include an order to pay the government back.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Hebron residence engulfed in flames, fire crews on scene
Cake Fridge
Cake Fridge is a big hit in Caribou
Tuesday's weather forecast WABI
Increasing clouds with showers later today
Court Scam Calls fullscreen
Maine Judicial Branch warns about scam calls