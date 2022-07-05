Showers moving in today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system is approaching from our west today. Showers are expected to start in western Maine mid-morning and spread east. The Bangor region should see shower activity by mid-afternoon and mid to late afternoon for the coast. Showers will start off scattered and become widespread this evening. Rain, which could be heavy at times, will push through overnight as the low cross the region. Anywhere from 0.25″-1.25″ of rain is possible.

A few showers will linger after sunrise on Wednesday, but once the low exits, high pressure will move in, and mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

The next chance for showers will be on Friday along a cold front, but high pressure will quickly follow, making way for a nice weekend.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Showers moving in from west to east. Highs 72-77°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Lows 55-62°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers, then mostly sunny. Highs 68-78°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 70-79°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 67-79°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 70-78°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.