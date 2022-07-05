Rain Overnight, Heavy At Times

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The area of low pressure has been a little slow moving out of the Great Lakes due to a slow-moving high-pressure system to our southeast. This has delayed the arrival time of our clouds and showers. Showers are now moving into western Maine and will continue to spread across the region through sunset. The rain will pick up in intensity overnight and will last through about mid-morning Wednesday ending from west to east. There will be a few isolated thunderstorms that could help to enhance some rainfall rates. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

The heaviest rain is expected tonight into Wednesday morning for areas north of Dover-Foxcroft & Lincoln. The low will exit to our east early Wednesday morning and the rain will clear out with it. Rainfall totals will be highest across the north where some spots could see over an inch. Lower totals the farther south & west you go where anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain can be expected.

Rain heavy at times overnight. Most areas will average around 0.25" to 1.00". Locations over the Crown of Maine could see up to 1.25". (WABI)

By Wednesday afternoon, conditions will dry out and skies will be clearing all as an area of high pressure begins to build in. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the 70s. High pressure will bring us a mostly sunny day on Thursday will near seasonable highs in the 70s.

Friday will see our next best potential for showers. A cold front crossing the region combined with an area of low pressure to our south will help to bring us rain. The latest track of the low is to move farther northwards over southern New England. This will help to bring a greater potential for much-needed rain to the region. Highs on Friday will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. Dew points will also increase as the rain moves in.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region for the weekend and into early next week. This will bring sunny to mostly sunny skies and temperatures that should reach the 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with rain potentially heavy at times. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Variable wind at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

