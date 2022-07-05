Phillips man arrested, charged with arson for 2017 Farmington fire

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A Phillips man is facing charges related to a fire that investigators say was intentionally set in Farmington more than five years ago.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested 34-year-old Kurt Searles on Friday, July 1st. He’s charged with arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

Officials say Searles is responsible for the fire at the Falls General Store in April of 2017. The store was located on Croswell Road in Farmington but has since been demolished.

Authorities say after five years of investigating, new details recently helped move the case forward. They still ask anyone with information about the fire to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 624-7076.

Bail was set at $5,000 for Searles, who was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

