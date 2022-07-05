Penobscot Marine Museum to begin children’s programs July 6th

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport is looking forward to a big summer thanks to their children’s programs.

Starting on July 6th, and ending on July 27th, children’s programs will be included each Wednesday this month with the price of admission.

Junior Adventurers will offer a combination of fun, education, and hands on activities including crafts for children to take home.

The museum itself brings history to life as their exhibits tell stories from old ship captains, the industries of Penobscot Bay, global maritime trade, and the fisheries of today.

“And for kids, some kids don’t really like to go and look at stuff. They wanted to handle it. They want to do it. They want to hear about it more, and so, this really helps to bring them in and make it a more exciting experience,” said Education Director Jeana Ganskop.

Families who want to take part in the programs are welcome to drop in anytime on those Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

