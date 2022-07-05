Advertisement

Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital has received a generous grant from a local family

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Neil and Trudie Prior of Blue Hill pledged one million dollars to support the hospital’s “Keeping Our Promise” campaign.

The Priors, who also reside in St. Thomas, call Blue Hill a “home away from home.”

The fundraising campaign launched last June, and groundbreaking took place in May.

The new, modern facility will include all private patient rooms equipped with the latest health care technology, and each will have a view of the water to go along with a full emergency room and imaging services.

The Prior’s gift will name the Inpatient Unit of the new facility which is expected to open next summer.

