Maine Animal Health Officials advise after another case of Avian Flu has been detected

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After another detection of Avian Flu in Maine, Maine Animal Health Officials are extending their advisory to pause certain gatherings.

The advisory is to postpone in-person events and competitions that encourage the gathering of domestic fowl or poultry until at least 30 days after the last detection of an infected flock.

The most recent detection was on June 28th.

Bird owners are advised to keep their birds indoors to prevent the spread of the disease.

Animal Health Officials say the clothes and footwear worn in a home with an infected flock may also carry the disease.

However, a human case of Avian Flu has never been reported in Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.