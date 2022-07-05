Advertisement

Inspired by 9-year-old boy, Hermon store donates to Bangor Humane Society

Tylor and Autumn Perry of C & K Variety present Hermon's Don Veneziano with a $316 for the Bangor Humane Society(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - One boy’s act of kindness is snowballing into a community effort to help animals.

A week and a half ago, Don Veneziano held his annual Whoopies for Whiskers fundraiser to raise money for the Bangor Humane Society.

On Tuesday, Don was invited to C & K Variety in his hometown of Hermon after the owners saw the story of the fundraiser in the news.

In an effort to recognize his hard work, they presented him with a $316 check - the same amount his whoopie pie sale raised - so he could give that to the Humane Society, too.

Don says he was excited when he found out about the donation because more animals would benefit.

“You got to give them a second chance. Sometimes they need help with the food, lighting, things they need with surgery,” Veneziano said.

“I loved the entrepreneurial spirit of him trying to raise money and, you know, we really support the kitty cats and stuff like that as well. So, I wanted to make sure that he knew that it was appreciated what he was doing,” said Tylor Perry, who owns C & K Variety with his wife, Autumn.

“Overall, just encouragement. I think encouragement to have him keep going. And, you know, to see that people notice. People notice the little things in life,” Autumn said.

Don says he plans to hold his Whoopies for Whiskers bake sale again next year.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

