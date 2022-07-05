Advertisement

Husson University to offer conservation law degree program starting this fall

The program will give students the classroom and hands-on experience they need to become game wardens and park or forest rangers, among other things.
(WAGM)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is adding a new degree program in conservation law.

The program will give students the classroom and hands-on experience they need to become game wardens and park or forest rangers, among other things.

John Michuad, the director of Husson’s school of legal studies, says they’re told about a third of the states game wardens are set to retire in the next three years.

He says he hopes they can provide the next generation of professionals ready to enter the field.

”We need to conserve what’s there, we need to take care of it, we need to make sure that it’s nurtured as well as nature. I think at the end of the day that’s what the people who are really interested in conservation law want to do. They want to preserve nature as much as they can,” Michaud said.

Michaud says they made the decision to make it a full degree after seeing great interest in their conservation law certificate program.

The new degree will be offered starting this fall.

