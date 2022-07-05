Advertisement

High number of seal deaths linked to bird flu, feds say

File -- A harbor seal pokes its head out of the water in Casco Bay, off Portland, Maine.
File -- A harbor seal pokes its head out of the water in Casco Bay, off Portland, Maine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An unusual number of seals have been getting stranded and dying off Maine this summer, and the federal government says avian influenza is to blame.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed that samples from four Maine seals tested positive for the virus.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Tuesday the animals all died or required euthanasia.

NOAA says marine mammal rescuers started to notice an unusually high number of seal strandings in June, and then the USDA conducted the tests.

The source of the outbreak among seals is still being investigated.

A bird flu earlier this year led to the deaths of tens of millions of chickens and turkeys on farms across the U.S.

