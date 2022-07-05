High number of seal deaths linked to bird flu, feds say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An unusual number of seals have been getting stranded and dying off Maine this summer, and the federal government says avian influenza is to blame.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed that samples from four Maine seals tested positive for the virus.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Tuesday the animals all died or required euthanasia.

NOAA says marine mammal rescuers started to notice an unusually high number of seal strandings in June, and then the USDA conducted the tests.

The source of the outbreak among seals is still being investigated.

A bird flu earlier this year led to the deaths of tens of millions of chickens and turkeys on farms across the U.S.

