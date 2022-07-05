Hermon celebrates District 3 Softball Championship

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The reason why the Hermon Hawks are Maine 8-10 year-old District 3 champions is simple.

They said practice makes perfect, along with great friendships.

The Hawks said they’ve got a lot of good players and a dugout singing and dancing routine that works, including The Star Spangled Banner to motivate themselves.

The Hawks have had a great summer, but it’s not over yet. Next up is the State Tournament on July 16 in Westbrook.

Hermon’s lineup includes Hadley Thayer, Myra Gallant, Hayley Kelsey, Sophie Curtis, Chloe McPherson, Ava DiFrederico, Sophia Pelkey, Gracie Hopkins, Elise Smith, Jasmine Morissette, Annelise Cormier, Olivia Sheahan, and Luciana Mitchell.

