Advertisement

Hermon celebrates District 3 Softball Championship

Hawks take home 8-10 year-old title
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The reason why the Hermon Hawks are Maine 8-10 year-old District 3 champions is simple.

Hawks take home 8-10 year-old title
Hawks take home 8-10 year-old title(WABI)

They said practice makes perfect, along with great friendships.

The Hawks said they’ve got a lot of good players and a dugout singing and dancing routine that works, including The Star Spangled Banner to motivate themselves.

The Hawks have had a great summer, but it’s not over yet. Next up is the State Tournament on July 16 in Westbrook.

Hermon’s lineup includes Hadley Thayer, Myra Gallant, Hayley Kelsey, Sophie Curtis, Chloe McPherson, Ava DiFrederico, Sophia Pelkey, Gracie Hopkins, Elise Smith, Jasmine Morissette, Annelise Cormier, Olivia Sheahan, and Luciana Mitchell.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Team USA wins, 112-64, to secure 3-0 pool play record
Cooper Flagg, Team USA close out FIBA U17 World Cup Pool Play with Mali
Damon is being promoted from assistant coach during the team’s inaugural 2021-22 season
Bangor’s Derek Damon named head coach, general manager of ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders
A look inside The Great Maine Lumberjack Show
A look inside The Great Maine Lumberjack Show
A former UMaine hockey player has been named head coach of Boston Bruins Friday. Jim Montgomery...
Former UMaine star new coach of the Boston Bruins