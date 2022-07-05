Advertisement

Gov. Mills signs Executive Order protecting abortion access

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has signed an Executive Order that further protects abortion access for women in Maine.

The order bans State agencies from cooperating with other states’ abortion investigations in Maine, directs State agencies to remove barriers to reproductive healthcare, and says the Governor will decline extradition attempts from other states pursuing criminal charges for receiving or performing an abortion.

Mills added in a statement she will veto “any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine.”

This order comes in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which returns the issue of abortion to individual states.

Planned Parenthood Maine responded, saying in part, “We applaud Governor Mills for her actions today.”

The group called it an “important first step” for ensuring abortion access in Maine while noting “there is still work to be done.”

