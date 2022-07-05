Cooper Flagg, Team USA close out FIBA U17 World Cup Pool Play with Mali

MALAGA, Spain (WABI) - Cooper Flagg and Team USA looked to cap off pool play at the FIBA U17 World Cup with a perfect 3-0 mark, and they did just that with a 112-64 win over Mali.

Team USA wins, 112-64, to secure 3-0 pool play record (WABI/FIBA)

Team USA rolls onto Wednesday’s Round of 16 with an undefeated record. Flagg finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and four blocks.

