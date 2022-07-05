Advertisement

“Chords for Cure” July 4th celebration returns to Bangor

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Independence Day celebration continued tonight at the Maine Savings Amphitheater with the 25th Chords for Cure fundraiser.

It was a night of free live music, with donations supporting Maine children fighting cancer.

Local bands Dakota and Stone Doctors started things up with a rocking vibe, before the Bangor Symphony Orchestra took centerstage leading into the waterfront’s signature fireworks show.

It was the orchestra’s first July Fourth show on the waterfront in 11 years, which provided a special, patriotic backdrop.

”It means a lot to the Bangor Symphony to perform for the community on the Fourth of July,” said Executive Director Brian Hindrichs. “It has been too long since we’ve been able to do this, and it’s great to collaborate with the Stone Doctors, with Kiwanis, and with our lead sponsor, Bangor Savings Bank, to make this happen, especially at the new venue on the waterfront.”

The day’s events, which also included a pancake breakfast, parade and footrace, were sponsored by the local Kiwanis chapter and Bangor Savings Bank.

