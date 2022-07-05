Advertisement

Cake Fridge is a big hit in Caribou

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - If you’re a fan of cupcakes then you’re in for a sweet treat as a Caribou confectionary cart has gone viral.

You may pass by this inconspicuous house on Glenn Street in Caribou and wonder why cars are parked alongside the road. Well, the reason they’re here is what’s inside the small refrigerator sitting on a cart in the front yard.

“It’s been a little overwhelming, I had no idea Facebook could reach, I have maybe 150 friends of my own on my Facebook page,” said Lori Knight.

Knight is the face behind Glenn Street Cake Fridge. In her free time, she enjoys baking and watching British dramas. Knight says the idea for the cake fridge came from…

“From binge watching a TV show called ‘Shetland’ from the BBC, there’s actually a cake fridge in Shetland and I kind of stole the idea but I thought, ‘Why can’t I do that here?’” Knight said.

The Glenn Street Cake Fridge had it’s opening day on the morning of Monday, June 27. Through word of mouth alone, the Cake Fridge was sold out in less than an hour, with a promise to open again on June 30 at 9 a.m.

With prices prominently displayed on the cart, the cupcakes are sold through the honor system.

“Just like we do with our potato stands here in Aroostook County, I figured, why can’t I do that with cupcake? So I just thought I’d try it. No I’m not a trained baker, I’m actually a teacher, this is just a summer fun thing to do. I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback, it’s been exciting and fun,” Knight said.

Thursday morning’s offerings at the Cake Fridge were sold out by 10 a.m.

Knight says she plans to take the week of the 4th of July off, and will resume stocking the Cake Fridge on Monday, July 11.

