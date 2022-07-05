Advertisement

Bangor’s Derek Damon named head coach, general manager of ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders

Damon is being promoted from assistant coach during the team’s inaugural 2021-22 season
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (WABI) - Bangor’s Derek Damon is the new head coach and general manager of the Iowa Heartlanders in the East Coast Hockey League.

“One of my most proud memories is playing for the University of Maine and skating on that ice. The people are very similar in a lot of respects. The people are genuine here, and that reminds me of Bangor and the state of Maine. People are genuine and want to help you. They want to see teams be successful here,” said Damon.

He made four NCAA Tournaments, two Frozen Fours, and won Hockey East with the Black Bears, now he’s advancing his coaching career to help the Heartlanders to their first playoff appearance.

Damon is being promoted from his assistant coach position that he held with the Heartlanders during their inaugural 2021-22 season.

