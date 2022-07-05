Bangor Police looking for two missing teens

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are searching for two missing teenagers.

Police tell us they responded to a Bangor residence for a missing person’s report around 2 a.m. Sunday.

They say 17-year-old Charity Bell and 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter had left on foot without permission.

Both are from Bangor.

Police say they’re believed to be traveling together and have connections to the greater Portland and Lake Region areas.

If you see them, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

