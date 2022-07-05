Advertisement

$31 million in federal funding announced for Maine’s First District

Federal Awards for Maine's First District
Federal Awards for Maine's First District
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree has announced more than 31-million dollars in federal funding for Maine’s First District.

The money, which comes from the House Appropriations Committee’s Community Project Funding, will support 15 such projects in the First District.

These include 10-million dollars for a new wing at the Bigelow Lab for Ocean Sciences, almost three million for the Maine Clean Energy Partnership Workforce Initiative, two million to expand the Knox Clinic, one million for a clean drinking water project in Limerick, and $500,000 to the Alfond Youth and Community Center, among others.

