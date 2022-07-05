Camp Tracy to host its first baseball camp for kids Wednesday

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Camp Tracy is hosting its first of three baseball camps for kids ages 8-10 beginning Wednesday.

For some, it is a first.

“This is their first overnight experience. This is their first time away from home away from parents,” Abbie Charrier, program director said.

She says there are no cell phones allowed at the camp so the kids can focus on being kids.

“All of the kids that come for sports camp get at least six hours of their specific sports practices and scrimmages,” she said.

When the kids are not busy with their specific sports, there is much more to do around camp.

“They get to go swimming, they get to go boating, they do archery.”

All 25 children will be sleeping in the newly renovated cabins located on the 32 acre property. Charrier says this will give them the camping experience they are seeking.

“We are fully equipped to give them the best experience out here and our reputation proceeds us.” she said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.