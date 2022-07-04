Advertisement

Town of Lee holds first Fourth of July Parade in about 40 years.

Lee Maine
Lee Maine(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEE, Maine (WABI) - At first glance the procession that took to the streets of Lee might have looked like your average Fourth of July parade filled with the spectacle of flashing lights and American flags waving in the breeze.

But for the town this year, the celebration was extra special.

The last time a parade for Independence Day made its way through the streets of Lee was over forty years ago.

The return brought in spectators from in and out of town to enjoy.

And if you didn’t see it, you certainly heard it.

“It was definitely loud. I mean, I guess, the louder the better, right?” said Morgan Kimble who was returning to Lee after being away for two years.

A young boy name Jameson said this was his favorite parade that he’s ever been to, and for good reason.

“The candy,” Jameson said.

Whether you caught candy or not, the return of the parade didn’t disappoint.

