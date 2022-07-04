Advertisement

Three people injured after crash in Oakland

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in Oakland Monday afternoon has injured three people.

It happened around noon on High Street near the Kingdom Life Church.

It’s not known right now the extent of their injuries or what may have caused the crash.

The Morning Sentinel says the road was closed for roughly 45 minutes but is now back open.

The crash is still under investigation.

